9 N Encino

FURNISHED - Charming cottage in lower Three Arch Bay. Opportunity to rent this 3 bedroom / 3 bath home. Enter through the Dutch door into the living area with french windows and doors to view the ocean and feel the ocean breeze. Lower level features kitchen and breakfast/dining nook area. Dining room area adjacent to kitchen and comfortable living room with fireplace. Bedroom 1 with en-suite bath, french doors to outside. Bedroom 2 with 2 twin beds and adjacent full bath with tub in hallway. Bonus room/den/office space serves as addition flex area, with french doors to outside patio. Master retreat is on the upper level, with fireplace and private deck for viewing the amazing sunsets! Golf cart to go to the beach is included. No Pets - Non smoker please. Available now through June 30th, 2019. Owner uses in July and August.