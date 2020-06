795 Bluebird Canyon Drive

Amenities

ELEGANTLY APPOINTED OCEAN VIEW HOME NESTLED IN THE HEART OF LAGUNA BEACH. REMODELED IN 2015 BY THE FAMOUS LAGUNA BEACH BUILDER CLARK COLLINS. THIS FULLY FURNISHED HOME SHOWS LIKE A STUNNING MODEL HOME. THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING & COMFORTABLE BEACH LIVING. THE LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, LARGE MARBLE FIREPLACE, SPRAWLING VIEWS OPENS TO THE FORMAL DINING ROOM AND STATE-OF-THE-ART KITCHEN. THE LIGHT & BRIGHT KITCHEN OFFERS AN INTIMATE DINING AREA, MARBLE COUNTER TOPS, BEAUTIFUL CABINETRY, MIELE DISHWASHER, 36" GAS RANGE, 36" SUBZERO REFRIGERATOR, AND SUBZERO UNDER-COUNTER WINE REFRIGERATOR. LADENA SINK AND CHEVIOT PEDESTAL SINK DRESS THE POWDER ROOM. TRAVEL DOWNSTAIRS WHERE BATHS HAVE MARBLE COUNTER TOPS AND POLISHED MOSIAC TILE. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOOR, CUSTOM CARPET IN 3 BEDROOMS, AND CUSTOM WOOD TRIMS THROUGHOUT. THE CASUAL FAMILY ROOM AND OFFICE COULD BE USED AS AN ADDITIONAL 4TH BEDROOM. ENJOY THE PRIVATE DETACHED GUEST QUARTERS WITH SEPARATE ENTRY & BATHROOM. THIS HOME OFFERS AMPLE OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE WITH A LARGE ENTRY DECK OFF THE KITCHEN, VIEW DECKS, AND ADDITIONAL PATIOS DOWNSTAIRS. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH ADDITIONAL PARKING ON DRIVEWAY AND PRIVATE STREET. CLOSE TO TOWN, PARKS, SHOPPING, AND BEACH.