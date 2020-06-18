791 Nyes Place

Amenities

Welcome to this spectacular ocean view home with breathtaking panoramic ocean and hillside views .The home was remodeled in 2008 with beautiful imported reclaimed materials. The large living room with fireplace extends past a wet bar to a formal dining room with views of the hill side and ocean.The kitchen is open and airy by design and leads you to a large ocean view deck with a fire pit,this is the perfect deck to stargaze at night around the fire pit or just relax and take in the peacefulness of this amazing location. All three of the tastefully decorated bedrooms are on the second level. The master retreat looks out to the ocean and hillside through french doors and a Juliet balcony.The master bedroom has private bath with a tub, separate shower and large walk in closet.The second and third bedroom have private en suite bathrooms. The fourth bedroom is set up as a TV/family room.

This home has air conditioning. Victoria Beach and Montage are one mile down the hill. This is a beautiful home that will not disappoint.