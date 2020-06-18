All apartments in Laguna Beach
791 Nyes Place

791 Nyes Place · No Longer Available
Location

791 Nyes Place, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Portafina

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Welcome to this spectacular ocean view home with breathtaking panoramic ocean and hillside views .The home was remodeled in 2008 with beautiful imported reclaimed materials. The large living room with fireplace extends past a wet bar to a formal dining room with views of the hill side and ocean.The kitchen is open and airy by design and leads you to a large ocean view deck with a fire pit,this is the perfect deck to stargaze at night around the fire pit or just relax and take in the peacefulness of this amazing location. All three of the tastefully decorated bedrooms are on the second level. The master retreat looks out to the ocean and hillside through french doors and a Juliet balcony.The master bedroom has private bath with a tub, separate shower and large walk in closet.The second and third bedroom have private en suite bathrooms. The fourth bedroom is set up as a TV/family room.
This home has air conditioning. Victoria Beach and Montage are one mile down the hill. This is a beautiful home that will not disappoint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 791 Nyes Place have any available units?
791 Nyes Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 791 Nyes Place have?
Some of 791 Nyes Place's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 791 Nyes Place currently offering any rent specials?
791 Nyes Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 791 Nyes Place pet-friendly?
No, 791 Nyes Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 791 Nyes Place offer parking?
No, 791 Nyes Place does not offer parking.
Does 791 Nyes Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 791 Nyes Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 791 Nyes Place have a pool?
No, 791 Nyes Place does not have a pool.
Does 791 Nyes Place have accessible units?
No, 791 Nyes Place does not have accessible units.
Does 791 Nyes Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 791 Nyes Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 791 Nyes Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 791 Nyes Place does not have units with air conditioning.
