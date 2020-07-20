All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated October 4 2019

755 Cliff Drive

755 Cliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

755 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
furnished
Amazing beach studio in an absolute prime spot with private access to Fisherman's Cove! Fully Furnished & Remodeled Studio condo. Common area amenities include: BBQ, Palapas, Tables, bathroom & outdoor shower as well as the use of beach chairs, etc... If you love the beach than this is your dream home! Includes all utilities and cable TV/WIFI too! The kitchenette includes a sink, refrigerator, microwave and toaster oven! This is a must see! The home also has a private patio in a gorgeous tropical setting! Moments to Heisler Park , Main Beach and Downtown Laguna. Come enjoy all Laguna has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 Cliff Drive have any available units?
755 Cliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 755 Cliff Drive have?
Some of 755 Cliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
755 Cliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 755 Cliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 755 Cliff Drive offer parking?
No, 755 Cliff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 755 Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 Cliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 755 Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 755 Cliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 755 Cliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 755 Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 755 Cliff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 755 Cliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 755 Cliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
