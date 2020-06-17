702 Cliff Drive

Amenities

Amazing location with this ocean side of PCH condo. Functional floor-plan with open living areas looking out onto a large ocean view deck. Expansive living-room has two large french doors with lots of natural light. Enjoy the dramatic stone fireplace from the living room and dining room. The large kitchen offers a new gas stove/oven, abundant cabinet space, stainless steel refrigerator, and a large breakfast bar. Down the hallway is remodeled half bathroom and a large guest bedroom with a mirrored closet wardrobe. The master suite is over sized and includes double mirrored wardrobes in addition to builtin wardrobe and drawers. The master bathroom is updated and includes a new vanity. In the rear is an additional patio area great for additional storage. At the street level is a large covered assigned parking space suitable for two cars. This property is well maintained and in a perfect area to enjoy all that Laguna Beach offers. Enjoy the trolley with its stop a very close by along with Heisler Park, Fisher's Cove, Diver's Cove and a close walk to Pavilions, yoga, and Black Dot Coffee. Hurry this one won't last!Contact Niguel Point Properties Properties 949-216-0055.