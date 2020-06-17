All apartments in Laguna Beach
702 Cliff Drive

702 Cliff Drive
Location

702 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
Amazing location with this ocean side of PCH condo. Functional floor-plan with open living areas looking out onto a large ocean view deck. Expansive living-room has two large french doors with lots of natural light. Enjoy the dramatic stone fireplace from the living room and dining room. The large kitchen offers a new gas stove/oven, abundant cabinet space, stainless steel refrigerator, and a large breakfast bar. Down the hallway is remodeled half bathroom and a large guest bedroom with a mirrored closet wardrobe. The master suite is over sized and includes double mirrored wardrobes in addition to builtin wardrobe and drawers. The master bathroom is updated and includes a new vanity. In the rear is an additional patio area great for additional storage. At the street level is a large covered assigned parking space suitable for two cars. This property is well maintained and in a perfect area to enjoy all that Laguna Beach offers. Enjoy the trolley with its stop a very close by along with Heisler Park, Fisher's Cove, Diver's Cove and a close walk to Pavilions, yoga, and Black Dot Coffee. Hurry this one won't last!Contact Niguel Point Properties Properties 949-216-0055.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Cliff Drive have any available units?
702 Cliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 702 Cliff Drive have?
Some of 702 Cliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
702 Cliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 702 Cliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 702 Cliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 702 Cliff Drive offers parking.
Does 702 Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Cliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 702 Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 702 Cliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 702 Cliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Cliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Cliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Cliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

