Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
665 RAMONA
Last updated May 27 2020 at 9:24 AM

665 RAMONA

665 Ramona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

665 Ramona Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
REMODELED APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN LAGUNA BEACH! Centrally Located in Laguna Village moments from Main Beach! This is an amazing opportunity to have a newly remodeled apartment across the street from the beach, one block from the middle of downtown Laguna! The beautiful property features marble-like tiled floors, full stainless kitchen, and a newly remodeled bathroom with marble tiled shower. Simply stunning! Shared laundry and common area patio. This is the perfect beach home to enjoy peaceful coastal living at it's best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 RAMONA have any available units?
665 RAMONA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 665 RAMONA have?
Some of 665 RAMONA's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 RAMONA currently offering any rent specials?
665 RAMONA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 RAMONA pet-friendly?
No, 665 RAMONA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 665 RAMONA offer parking?
No, 665 RAMONA does not offer parking.
Does 665 RAMONA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 665 RAMONA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 RAMONA have a pool?
No, 665 RAMONA does not have a pool.
Does 665 RAMONA have accessible units?
No, 665 RAMONA does not have accessible units.
Does 665 RAMONA have units with dishwashers?
No, 665 RAMONA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 665 RAMONA have units with air conditioning?
No, 665 RAMONA does not have units with air conditioning.
