665 RAMONA

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

REMODELED APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN LAGUNA BEACH! Centrally Located in Laguna Village moments from Main Beach! This is an amazing opportunity to have a newly remodeled apartment across the street from the beach, one block from the middle of downtown Laguna! The beautiful property features marble-like tiled floors, full stainless kitchen, and a newly remodeled bathroom with marble tiled shower. Simply stunning! Shared laundry and common area patio. This is the perfect beach home to enjoy peaceful coastal living at it's best!