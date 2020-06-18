662 S Coast

Amenities

BRAND NEW TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN LAGUNA BEACH! Centrally Located in Laguna Village moments from Main Beach and downtown Laguna! This is an amazing opportunity to have a gorgeous apartment across the street from the beach, one block from the middle of downtown Laguna Beach! The beautiful property features engineered hardwood floors, full gourmet top of the line stainless kitchen appliances including: fridge, gas stove with oven, microwave, dishwasher and quartz counter tops. Brand new bathroom with beautiful glass shower. Simply stunning! Community outdoor patio, and community laundry room. The Free trolley picks up on the corner below, runs daily in the Summer and weekends in the off season, and is the best way to navigate town. This is the perfect beach home to enjoy peaceful coastal living at it's best!