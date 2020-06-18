All apartments in Laguna Beach
662 S Coast

662 S Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

662 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
BRAND NEW TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN LAGUNA BEACH! Centrally Located in Laguna Village moments from Main Beach and downtown Laguna! This is an amazing opportunity to have a gorgeous apartment across the street from the beach, one block from the middle of downtown Laguna Beach! The beautiful property features engineered hardwood floors, full gourmet top of the line stainless kitchen appliances including: fridge, gas stove with oven, microwave, dishwasher and quartz counter tops. Brand new bathroom with beautiful glass shower. Simply stunning! Community outdoor patio, and community laundry room. The Free trolley picks up on the corner below, runs daily in the Summer and weekends in the off season, and is the best way to navigate town. This is the perfect beach home to enjoy peaceful coastal living at it's best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 662 S Coast have any available units?
662 S Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 662 S Coast have?
Some of 662 S Coast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 662 S Coast currently offering any rent specials?
662 S Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 S Coast pet-friendly?
No, 662 S Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 662 S Coast offer parking?
No, 662 S Coast does not offer parking.
Does 662 S Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 662 S Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 S Coast have a pool?
No, 662 S Coast does not have a pool.
Does 662 S Coast have accessible units?
No, 662 S Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 662 S Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 662 S Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 662 S Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 662 S Coast does not have units with air conditioning.

