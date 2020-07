64 Blue Lagoon

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

BEAUTIFUL OCEAN VIEW 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH BLUE LAGOON VILLA (END UNIT) AVAILABLE FOR LONG TERM LEASE......ONLY A FEW STEPS TO THE BEACH. OFFERED UNFURNISHED THIS VILLA HAS AN UPGRADED EUROPEAN STYLE KITCHEN WITH SUBZERO REFRIGERATOR, AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH WOOD AND TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. ENJOY OCEAN VIEWS FROM THE MIDDLE LEVEL AS WELL AS MASTER BEDROOM. LAUNDRY AREA ON THE GROUND FLOOR WITH EXTRA STORAGE CABINETS. LISTEN TO THE SOUNDS OF SURF AND ENJOY EVENING SUNSETS FROM YOUR LIVING ROOM WITH LARGE SLIDING WINDOWS THAT BRING THE REFRESHING SALT AIR IN. THE BACKYARD PATIO/DECK AREA ENJOYS MORNING SUN AND IS PERFECT FOR EVENING BBQ'S. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. THE CARPORT DIRECTLY UNDER VILLA HAS SPACE FOR 2 VEHICLES. THE VILLAS AT BLUE LAGOON IS A 119 UNIT PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT ADJACENT TO MONTAGE RESORT AND SPA TO THE SOUTH AND THE GATED COMMUNITY OF LAGUNITA AND VICTORIA BEACH TO THE NORTH. COMMUNITY AMENITIES INCLUDE 2 POOLS HEATED YEAR ROUND, ONE INCLUDING AN OUTDOOR KITCHEN CABANA AREA, A COMMUNITY TENNIS COURT, A NEW FITNESS CENTER AND 2 COMMUNITY ROOMS LOCATED ON THE SEAWALL. A TROLLEY STOP ON PCH WILL TAKE YOU TO LAGUNA'S WORLD-RENOWNED RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND ART GALLERIES AVOIDING PARKING HASSLES AND TRAFFIC. IN THE SUMMER MONTHS, THE FAMOUS PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS, ART AND SAWDUST FESTIVALS ARE HERE FOR YOUR CULTURAL EXPERIENCE. RESORT STYLE LIVING AT ITS BEST! CALL OR TEXT STEVE BROWN FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING AT (949) 412-0688.