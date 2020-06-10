All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
637 Loretta Drive
637 Loretta Drive

637 Loretta Drive · (949) 303-8346
Location

637 Loretta Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Portafina

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2739 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous furnished contemporary home with dramatic ocean views. Fully remodeled in 2011 by Lucco Custom Construction. Home features a great room with a beautiful kitchen, fire and ice fireplace, air conditioning, doors and window coverings that open to a wrap around deck and outdoor sitting area.
Main floor bedroom, office and marble bathroom, with direct garage access. Master bedroom with sliding glass doors to ocean view deck, walk in closet and ocean view bathroom. Second bedroom upstairs also has ocean views and deck. Close to Moulton Park with walking trails, tennis courts and exercise equipment. Local bus access a block away, which will transport you to the downtown shops, restaurants and art galleries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Loretta Drive have any available units?
637 Loretta Drive has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 637 Loretta Drive have?
Some of 637 Loretta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Loretta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
637 Loretta Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Loretta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 637 Loretta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 637 Loretta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 637 Loretta Drive does offer parking.
Does 637 Loretta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 Loretta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Loretta Drive have a pool?
No, 637 Loretta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 637 Loretta Drive have accessible units?
No, 637 Loretta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Loretta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 Loretta Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 637 Loretta Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 637 Loretta Drive has units with air conditioning.
