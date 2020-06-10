637 Loretta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage tennis court

Gorgeous furnished contemporary home with dramatic ocean views. Fully remodeled in 2011 by Lucco Custom Construction. Home features a great room with a beautiful kitchen, fire and ice fireplace, air conditioning, doors and window coverings that open to a wrap around deck and outdoor sitting area.

Main floor bedroom, office and marble bathroom, with direct garage access. Master bedroom with sliding glass doors to ocean view deck, walk in closet and ocean view bathroom. Second bedroom upstairs also has ocean views and deck. Close to Moulton Park with walking trails, tennis courts and exercise equipment. Local bus access a block away, which will transport you to the downtown shops, restaurants and art galleries.