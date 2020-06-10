All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:43 PM

62 Lagunita Drive

62 Lagunita Drive
Location

62 Lagunita Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Lagunita

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enter through a set of private gates into this hidden enclave above Victoria Beach. Home to breathtaking views, stunning sunsets, and houses ranging from charming beach cottages to contemporary architectural masterpieces, the Lagunita community is a true rarity and one of Laguna’s best-kept secrets. Within the exclusive Lagunita neighborhood stands 62 Lagunita Drive, a charming single-story beach home. Boasting ocean views from nearly every room, a dual-sided fireplace, and spacious living areas, this home is the perfect place to relax while you listen to the crashing waves and feel the cool ocean breeze. The astute buyer will find custom detailing throughout the home: from the clean lines of the kitchen’s modern white cabinetry, surrounding a Viking range and hood, to the custom built-in seating and storage in the dining room, and the ocean view reading nook in the master bedroom. Large windows in the dining and living rooms frame the coastline, giving a picture-perfect impression with every glance. The gated backyard features a well-appointed entertaining space surrounded by lush landscaping and gardens, and a two-car garage tops off the amenities of this light, bright, graceful beach house. The Lagunita community is ideally situated to benefit from Laguna’s world-class amenities: less than a mile from the Montage resort, and just minutes to world-renowned art galleries, restaurants, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Lagunita Drive have any available units?
62 Lagunita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 62 Lagunita Drive have?
Some of 62 Lagunita Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Lagunita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
62 Lagunita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Lagunita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 62 Lagunita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 62 Lagunita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 62 Lagunita Drive offers parking.
Does 62 Lagunita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Lagunita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Lagunita Drive have a pool?
No, 62 Lagunita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 62 Lagunita Drive have accessible units?
No, 62 Lagunita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Lagunita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Lagunita Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Lagunita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Lagunita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

