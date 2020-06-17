All apartments in Laguna Beach
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
540 Graceland Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

540 Graceland Drive

540 Graceland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

540 Graceland Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Tucked away on a quiet street of charming cottages this highly upgraded 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home is waiting for you. Beautifully furnished, with ocean view and spacious entertaining garden. Hardwood flooring, crown molding and a romantic fireplace. Both bedrooms offer french doors leading to the outside. Moments from the beach, a short distance to restaurants, galleries, festivals as well as The Laguna Playhouse. Close to the community pool and tennis courts. Leave you car in the garage and hop on Laguna’s free trolley service that runs all summer long and on the weekends all year. Paradise awaits you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Graceland Drive have any available units?
540 Graceland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 540 Graceland Drive have?
Some of 540 Graceland Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Graceland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
540 Graceland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Graceland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 540 Graceland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 540 Graceland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 540 Graceland Drive does offer parking.
Does 540 Graceland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Graceland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Graceland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 540 Graceland Drive has a pool.
Does 540 Graceland Drive have accessible units?
No, 540 Graceland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Graceland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 Graceland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 540 Graceland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 Graceland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
