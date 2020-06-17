540 Graceland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Tucked away on a quiet street of charming cottages this highly upgraded 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home is waiting for you. Beautifully furnished, with ocean view and spacious entertaining garden. Hardwood flooring, crown molding and a romantic fireplace. Both bedrooms offer french doors leading to the outside. Moments from the beach, a short distance to restaurants, galleries, festivals as well as The Laguna Playhouse. Close to the community pool and tennis courts. Leave you car in the garage and hop on Laguna’s free trolley service that runs all summer long and on the weekends all year. Paradise awaits you.