490 Hill Street

Located on an extremely rare prime corner in coveted North Laguna Beach, this upper unit offers ocean views, a private balcony, a fireplace, inside laundry and 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths. There is one designated garage and an additional parking space. The plush landscaping makes for enchanting curb appeal and a serene environment. This is a prime location within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, beaches, art galleries and all the charm of the world renowned, Laguna Beach. North Laguna specifically offers easy ingress and egress to the freeway, the toll road John Wayne airport and Newport Beach.