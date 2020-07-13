All apartments in Laguna Beach
Location

490 Hill Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Main Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on an extremely rare prime corner in coveted North Laguna Beach, this upper unit offers ocean views, a private balcony, a fireplace, inside laundry and 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths. There is one designated garage and an additional parking space. The plush landscaping makes for enchanting curb appeal and a serene environment. This is a prime location within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, beaches, art galleries and all the charm of the world renowned, Laguna Beach. North Laguna specifically offers easy ingress and egress to the freeway, the toll road John Wayne airport and Newport Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 Hill Street have any available units?
490 Hill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 490 Hill Street have?
Some of 490 Hill Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 Hill Street currently offering any rent specials?
490 Hill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 Hill Street pet-friendly?
No, 490 Hill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 490 Hill Street offer parking?
Yes, 490 Hill Street offers parking.
Does 490 Hill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 490 Hill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 Hill Street have a pool?
No, 490 Hill Street does not have a pool.
Does 490 Hill Street have accessible units?
No, 490 Hill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 490 Hill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 490 Hill Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 490 Hill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 490 Hill Street does not have units with air conditioning.
