48 La Costa Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan hot tub

LAGUNA BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT!!! Beautifully remodeled home with 3 bedrooms (and large loft/office), all with their own on suite bathroom! Open, light and bright floorplan. Remodeled kitchen boats newer cabinets, granite countertops, upgraded appliances and recessed lighting. Tile flooring throughout. Spa like master with custom tiled shower with frameless glass enclosure and dual recessed sinks with upgraded vanity/countertop. Two spacious secondary rooms upstairs both with their own attached bathrooms. Full 2 car driveway. Garage with custom built storage cabinets. Only 4 Miles to main beach Laguna!!! Over 22+ miles of hiking/biking trails! Close to IRVINE spectrum, the 5/405 freeway, toll road, shopping, theaters, restaurants and AWARD-WINNING SCHOOLS.