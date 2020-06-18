All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 48 La Costa Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
48 La Costa Court
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

48 La Costa Court

48 La Costa Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

48 La Costa Court, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
LAGUNA BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT!!! Beautifully remodeled home with 3 bedrooms (and large loft/office), all with their own on suite bathroom! Open, light and bright floorplan. Remodeled kitchen boats newer cabinets, granite countertops, upgraded appliances and recessed lighting. Tile flooring throughout. Spa like master with custom tiled shower with frameless glass enclosure and dual recessed sinks with upgraded vanity/countertop. Two spacious secondary rooms upstairs both with their own attached bathrooms. Full 2 car driveway. Garage with custom built storage cabinets. Only 4 Miles to main beach Laguna!!! Over 22+ miles of hiking/biking trails! Close to IRVINE spectrum, the 5/405 freeway, toll road, shopping, theaters, restaurants and AWARD-WINNING SCHOOLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 La Costa Court have any available units?
48 La Costa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 48 La Costa Court have?
Some of 48 La Costa Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 La Costa Court currently offering any rent specials?
48 La Costa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 La Costa Court pet-friendly?
No, 48 La Costa Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 48 La Costa Court offer parking?
Yes, 48 La Costa Court offers parking.
Does 48 La Costa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 La Costa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 La Costa Court have a pool?
No, 48 La Costa Court does not have a pool.
Does 48 La Costa Court have accessible units?
Yes, 48 La Costa Court has accessible units.
Does 48 La Costa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 La Costa Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 La Costa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 La Costa Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College