Laguna Beach, CA
425 Aster Street
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:39 PM

425 Aster Street

425 Aster Street · No Longer Available
Location

425 Aster Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
425 Aster is the quintessential Laguna Cottage in the highly desired Tree Streets of Laguna Beach. This historic home has been completely remodeled. It lives like a new home yet still maintains the romantic character that draws us all to Laguna. The single level, open floor plan makes for easy living. Built-in closets, handpicked finishes by the owner himself and a very high attention to detail both inside and outdoors. New Italian appliances in the kitchen. The large back deck expands the living space and pulls you out to enjoy the fresh air and privacy of this ideal setting. The 2 car garage is finished and could be used as an office, gym, man cave etc... There are 2 large off street parking spaces in addition to the garage space. Home has air conditioning and Orbi Wifi. All utilities and landscaping maintenance included in the lease price. This is a must see and must experience-The Tree Streets offer a special lifestyle- walking distance to The Village, Heisler Park and our beautiful Laguna Beaches. All furniture featured in photos is included with the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Aster Street have any available units?
425 Aster Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 425 Aster Street have?
Some of 425 Aster Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Aster Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 Aster Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Aster Street pet-friendly?
No, 425 Aster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 425 Aster Street offer parking?
Yes, 425 Aster Street offers parking.
Does 425 Aster Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Aster Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Aster Street have a pool?
No, 425 Aster Street does not have a pool.
Does 425 Aster Street have accessible units?
No, 425 Aster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Aster Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Aster Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Aster Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 425 Aster Street has units with air conditioning.
