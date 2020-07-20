425 Aster Street

Amenities

425 Aster is the quintessential Laguna Cottage in the highly desired Tree Streets of Laguna Beach. This historic home has been completely remodeled. It lives like a new home yet still maintains the romantic character that draws us all to Laguna. The single level, open floor plan makes for easy living. Built-in closets, handpicked finishes by the owner himself and a very high attention to detail both inside and outdoors. New Italian appliances in the kitchen. The large back deck expands the living space and pulls you out to enjoy the fresh air and privacy of this ideal setting. The 2 car garage is finished and could be used as an office, gym, man cave etc... There are 2 large off street parking spaces in addition to the garage space. Home has air conditioning and Orbi Wifi. All utilities and landscaping maintenance included in the lease price. This is a must see and must experience-The Tree Streets offer a special lifestyle- walking distance to The Village, Heisler Park and our beautiful Laguna Beaches. All furniture featured in photos is included with the lease.