420 Bent Street

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Tucked away on this extraordinary location is an ocean view Laguna Beach cottage. This Bent Street 'hideaway' is a 2 bed / 2 bath upper unit classically renovated cottage and overflowing with charm. Huge views of Laguna Beach downtown, Main Beach sand and whitewater and local surrounding neighborhood. Property features recently refinished wood floors, cottage style vaulted ceilings and windows, fireplace and plenty of outdoor serene spaces. Newly remodeled kitchen has white marble counters, farm style sink, and cabinetry. Dining area is off kitchen with lovely bay window. There is an additional bonus space for office, study, creative space. Inside laundry. Parking available for 2 cars. Surrounded by lush landscaping that protects tenant privacy and is trimmed to maximize views. Location, Location, Location! Adjacent to property are public steps leading down to bottom of Mermaid Street with access to downtown Laguna Beach finest restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and Main Beach.