420 Bent Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:24 AM

420 Bent Street

420 Bent Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 Bent Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Tucked away on this extraordinary location is an ocean view Laguna Beach cottage. This Bent Street 'hideaway' is a 2 bed / 2 bath upper unit classically renovated cottage and overflowing with charm. Huge views of Laguna Beach downtown, Main Beach sand and whitewater and local surrounding neighborhood. Property features recently refinished wood floors, cottage style vaulted ceilings and windows, fireplace and plenty of outdoor serene spaces. Newly remodeled kitchen has white marble counters, farm style sink, and cabinetry. Dining area is off kitchen with lovely bay window. There is an additional bonus space for office, study, creative space. Inside laundry. Parking available for 2 cars. Surrounded by lush landscaping that protects tenant privacy and is trimmed to maximize views. Location, Location, Location! Adjacent to property are public steps leading down to bottom of Mermaid Street with access to downtown Laguna Beach finest restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and Main Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Bent Street have any available units?
420 Bent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 420 Bent Street have?
Some of 420 Bent Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Bent Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 Bent Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Bent Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 Bent Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 420 Bent Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 Bent Street offers parking.
Does 420 Bent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Bent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Bent Street have a pool?
No, 420 Bent Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 Bent Street have accessible units?
No, 420 Bent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Bent Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Bent Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Bent Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Bent Street does not have units with air conditioning.

