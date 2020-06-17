All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated April 21 2019 at 9:53 AM

410 San Nicholas Court

410 San Nicholas Ct · No Longer Available
Location

410 San Nicholas Ct, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Fantastic location in the Terraces, offering peaceful tranquility and privacy. Premier lot location overlooking the adjacent grassy, greenbelt area, surrounding trees, etc. Award winning Laguna Beach school district and nearby community perks. Newly painted and updated, this townhouse style condo feels very home-y with no one above or below. Upon entering, you are welcomed into the living area with vaulted ceilings and the adjacent deck overlooking the grassy open space. This property features separate dining space off the kitchen. Kitchen features upgraded appliances and granite counters. Recessed lighting and a pantry are added features. Living room with vaulted ceiling is anchored by a stone faced fireplace and hearth, new laminate flooring and and access to the spacious deck and view. Newer carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Upstairs is the master and 2nd bedroom, both with en-suite baths and vaulted ceilings. Master offer ample storage and walk-in closet. Linen cabinet and dual vanity, soaking tub and shower. 1 car attached garage with direct access to property and an additional 1 car garage across from property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 San Nicholas Court have any available units?
410 San Nicholas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 410 San Nicholas Court have?
Some of 410 San Nicholas Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 San Nicholas Court currently offering any rent specials?
410 San Nicholas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 San Nicholas Court pet-friendly?
No, 410 San Nicholas Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 410 San Nicholas Court offer parking?
Yes, 410 San Nicholas Court offers parking.
Does 410 San Nicholas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 San Nicholas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 San Nicholas Court have a pool?
No, 410 San Nicholas Court does not have a pool.
Does 410 San Nicholas Court have accessible units?
No, 410 San Nicholas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 410 San Nicholas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 San Nicholas Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 San Nicholas Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 San Nicholas Court does not have units with air conditioning.
