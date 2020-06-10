All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM

407 San Nicholas Court

407 San Nicholas Ct · No Longer Available
Location

407 San Nicholas Ct, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic opportunity to live in Laguna! Lovely Hillside Village just up the Canyon and only 5 miles to the beach. Clean, bright home with open floorplan, vaulted ceilings and sky lights providing lots of light. Huge living room has sliding doors leading out to your patio overlooking the greenbelt. Granite counter tops in kitchen and sink with window looking out to your nicely landscaped entry. Two bedrooms upstairs each with their own private attached bathrooms. Guest bath downstairs. Attached garage with direct access. Additional garage across the driveway and extra car parking spot. Close to shopping and freeways. LAGUNA BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 San Nicholas Court have any available units?
407 San Nicholas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 407 San Nicholas Court currently offering any rent specials?
407 San Nicholas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 San Nicholas Court pet-friendly?
No, 407 San Nicholas Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 407 San Nicholas Court offer parking?
Yes, 407 San Nicholas Court offers parking.
Does 407 San Nicholas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 San Nicholas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 San Nicholas Court have a pool?
No, 407 San Nicholas Court does not have a pool.
Does 407 San Nicholas Court have accessible units?
No, 407 San Nicholas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 407 San Nicholas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 San Nicholas Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 San Nicholas Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 San Nicholas Court does not have units with air conditioning.
