407 San Nicholas Court

Fantastic opportunity to live in Laguna! Lovely Hillside Village just up the Canyon and only 5 miles to the beach. Clean, bright home with open floorplan, vaulted ceilings and sky lights providing lots of light. Huge living room has sliding doors leading out to your patio overlooking the greenbelt. Granite counter tops in kitchen and sink with window looking out to your nicely landscaped entry. Two bedrooms upstairs each with their own private attached bathrooms. Guest bath downstairs. Attached garage with direct access. Additional garage across the driveway and extra car parking spot. Close to shopping and freeways. LAGUNA BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT!