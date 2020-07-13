All apartments in Laguna Beach
380 N Coast

380 N Coast Hw · No Longer Available
Location

380 N Coast Hw, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
One bedroom unit located in Laguna Beach. Close to shops as well as downtown. Courtyard area in front of unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 N Coast have any available units?
380 N Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 380 N Coast currently offering any rent specials?
380 N Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 N Coast pet-friendly?
No, 380 N Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 380 N Coast offer parking?
No, 380 N Coast does not offer parking.
Does 380 N Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 N Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 N Coast have a pool?
No, 380 N Coast does not have a pool.
Does 380 N Coast have accessible units?
No, 380 N Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 380 N Coast have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 N Coast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 380 N Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 N Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
