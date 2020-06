Amenities

You just might fall in love. This six hundred square foot studio will delight and surprise you with its authentic casa flavor and functional open floor plan. Surrounded on three sides by windows and doors this unit maintains its privacy from the street and neighbors, as it is nicely positioned below street level and opens to a private covered patio and green garden. A shared sun deck is available when you are looking for more direct rays, while the filtered light and ambiance of this wonderful enclave will make you glad to be home. There are inside laundry hookups in the bathroom, tile counters in the kitchen and an electric range and stove with a counter height fridge provided. There is one assigned parking space on this private street. Guests must park on 8th street. Thousands steps beach is literally 1000 ft away and Laguna's Bus service is even closer than that. Local hangouts and favorite restaurants are also nearby.