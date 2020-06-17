31695 Seacliff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming quintessential beach cottage with ocean views, sounds of crashing waves, and private beach access on ocean side of Coast Highway in South Laguna Beach. This home has been thoroughly and thoughtfully restored true to its classic beach bungalow style. Surrounded by beautiful gardens and wonderful outdoor living space with two patio areas for dining al fresco. It also includes an an outdoor shower with both hot and cold water for rinsing off after a day at the beach. Beautifully furnished, inside you will find two bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, spacious living room with high beamed ceiling, cozy fireplace, hardwood floors, and updated kitchen with high end appliances. This home includes a two car garage and driveway with two additional parking spaces. There is also private, keyed beach access with a stairway leading to a special cove. The cottage is private yet very close to the shops and restaurants in the South Village area.