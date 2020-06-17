All apartments in Laguna Beach
31695 Seacliff Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

31695 Seacliff Drive

31695 Seacliff Drive · (949) 295-0570
Location

31695 Seacliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Bluffs

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming quintessential beach cottage with ocean views, sounds of crashing waves, and private beach access on ocean side of Coast Highway in South Laguna Beach. This home has been thoroughly and thoughtfully restored true to its classic beach bungalow style. Surrounded by beautiful gardens and wonderful outdoor living space with two patio areas for dining al fresco. It also includes an an outdoor shower with both hot and cold water for rinsing off after a day at the beach. Beautifully furnished, inside you will find two bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, spacious living room with high beamed ceiling, cozy fireplace, hardwood floors, and updated kitchen with high end appliances. This home includes a two car garage and driveway with two additional parking spaces. There is also private, keyed beach access with a stairway leading to a special cove. The cottage is private yet very close to the shops and restaurants in the South Village area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31695 Seacliff Drive have any available units?
31695 Seacliff Drive has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31695 Seacliff Drive have?
Some of 31695 Seacliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31695 Seacliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31695 Seacliff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31695 Seacliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31695 Seacliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31695 Seacliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31695 Seacliff Drive does offer parking.
Does 31695 Seacliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31695 Seacliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31695 Seacliff Drive have a pool?
No, 31695 Seacliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31695 Seacliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 31695 Seacliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31695 Seacliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 31695 Seacliff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31695 Seacliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 31695 Seacliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
