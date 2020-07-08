3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Short-term rental available on this beautiful, furnished single-story home located at Top of the World. Panoramic, unobstructed ocean, canyon and Catalina Island views. Recently remodeled, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths entertainer's dream house with LaCantina collapsible doors with remote controlled blinds that open to the 700 sq ft spacious deck with fire table. Gourmet kitchen features custom cabinets, walk-in pantry, granite counters, Viking range, Bosch dishwasher, under counter microwave, over stove pot filler and Liebherr refrigerator. Gas fireplace & central air conditioning. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Laundry in attached 2-car garage. Amazing views from living room, kitchen and master bedroom and bath. Pergola with remote controlled adjustable louvers and heaters. Available beginning November 1, 2019. Prefer three to five-month lease.