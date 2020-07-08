All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:26 AM

3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard

3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Top of the World

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Short-term rental available on this beautiful, furnished single-story home located at Top of the World. Panoramic, unobstructed ocean, canyon and Catalina Island views. Recently remodeled, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths entertainer's dream house with LaCantina collapsible doors with remote controlled blinds that open to the 700 sq ft spacious deck with fire table. Gourmet kitchen features custom cabinets, walk-in pantry, granite counters, Viking range, Bosch dishwasher, under counter microwave, over stove pot filler and Liebherr refrigerator. Gas fireplace & central air conditioning. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Laundry in attached 2-car garage. Amazing views from living room, kitchen and master bedroom and bath. Pergola with remote controlled adjustable louvers and heaters. Available beginning November 1, 2019. Prefer three to five-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard have any available units?
3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard have?
Some of 3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3167 Alta Laguna Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
