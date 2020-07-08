31555 Wildwood Road

Amenities

Oasis in a Surfer’s Paradise! Beautifully fully furnished South Laguna Beach Cottage Retreat on a quiet private street with designated parking. Five minute walk to the amazing Table Rock and West St. beaches. This home features hardwood maple floors, high open beam ceilings, paneled walls, gas fireplace, and two balconies with peek-a-boo ocean views. The updated chef's kitchen has a barstool island, sit-down breakfast nook, professional 4 burner Viking gas range, built-in refrigerator, dishwasher, wine fridge, microwave and new outdoor BBQ. Sleeps 6-8 comfortably - king bed in master on main floor, and downstairs an alcove queen bedroom, a kids room with a full sized bunk bed, and a pull-out couch in the family room with a flat screen TV. Bonus surround sound Smart TV media room, and a laundry room with a stacked full-sized washer/dryer. The covered balcony runs the length of the living room and looks out over the quaint rooftops and palm trees of South Laguna with Pacific Ocean views. Includes all utilities, cookware, dinnerware and all home essentials. Entire home has hip, beach-style furnishings and artwork. This is not your standard furnished rental. Relax in the evening by the outdoor fireplace on the side brick patio. Stroll to the Laguna Trolley to enjoy the fun of Laguna Village without any parking or traffic hassles. Just blocks to hiking in the Laguna Reserve and to the best coves Laguna has to offer. Fresh, clean and a great place to relax after a day on the beach!