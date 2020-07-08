All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 31555 Wildwood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
31555 Wildwood Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:00 PM

31555 Wildwood Road

31555 Wildwood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

31555 Wildwood Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Oasis in a Surfer’s Paradise! Beautifully fully furnished South Laguna Beach Cottage Retreat on a quiet private street with designated parking. Five minute walk to the amazing Table Rock and West St. beaches. This home features hardwood maple floors, high open beam ceilings, paneled walls, gas fireplace, and two balconies with peek-a-boo ocean views. The updated chef's kitchen has a barstool island, sit-down breakfast nook, professional 4 burner Viking gas range, built-in refrigerator, dishwasher, wine fridge, microwave and new outdoor BBQ. Sleeps 6-8 comfortably - king bed in master on main floor, and downstairs an alcove queen bedroom, a kids room with a full sized bunk bed, and a pull-out couch in the family room with a flat screen TV. Bonus surround sound Smart TV media room, and a laundry room with a stacked full-sized washer/dryer. The covered balcony runs the length of the living room and looks out over the quaint rooftops and palm trees of South Laguna with Pacific Ocean views. Includes all utilities, cookware, dinnerware and all home essentials. Entire home has hip, beach-style furnishings and artwork. This is not your standard furnished rental. Relax in the evening by the outdoor fireplace on the side brick patio. Stroll to the Laguna Trolley to enjoy the fun of Laguna Village without any parking or traffic hassles. Just blocks to hiking in the Laguna Reserve and to the best coves Laguna has to offer. Fresh, clean and a great place to relax after a day on the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31555 Wildwood Road have any available units?
31555 Wildwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31555 Wildwood Road have?
Some of 31555 Wildwood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31555 Wildwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
31555 Wildwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31555 Wildwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 31555 Wildwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31555 Wildwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 31555 Wildwood Road offers parking.
Does 31555 Wildwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31555 Wildwood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31555 Wildwood Road have a pool?
No, 31555 Wildwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 31555 Wildwood Road have accessible units?
No, 31555 Wildwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31555 Wildwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31555 Wildwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 31555 Wildwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 31555 Wildwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 2 BedroomsLaguna Beach Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Beach Apartments with ParkingLaguna Beach Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College