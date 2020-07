Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming two bedroom, two bathroom cottage in North Laguna. This home boasts a large living room with a wood burning fireplace. It has been freshly painted with new floors throughout. The new tenant will enjoy both a front and backyard, plus living in close proximity to Laguna's beautiful secluded beaches such as Fisherman's Cove.