291 Cypress Drive

NORTH LAGUNA UPPER LEVEL APARTMENT MOMENTS FROM "Main Beach" LAGUNA BEACH! An absolutely prime unbeatable location in North Laguna in a 6-unit complex within moments of several gorgeous beaches such as "Diver's Cove," "Shaw's Cove" and the PUBLIC PARK "Heisler Park". The living room is open, light and bright. Cozy kitchen with dishwasher, gas stove, and full size refrigerator. Bedrooms are also very spacious with good storage and closet space. Bathroom features classic tile work and stall shower. Shared central courtyard patio and shared laundry room. Water, trash and gardener included in rent. STEPS to world class dining and shopping! THE IDEAL LOCATION TO ENJOY ALL THAT LAGUNA BEACH HAS TO OFFER!