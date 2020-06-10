All apartments in Laguna Beach
291 Cypress Drive

291 Cypress Drive · (949) 874-3363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

291 Cypress Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Main Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
courtyard
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
NORTH LAGUNA UPPER LEVEL APARTMENT MOMENTS FROM "Main Beach" LAGUNA BEACH! An absolutely prime unbeatable location in North Laguna in a 6-unit complex within moments of several gorgeous beaches such as "Diver's Cove," "Shaw's Cove" and the PUBLIC PARK "Heisler Park". The living room is open, light and bright. Cozy kitchen with dishwasher, gas stove, and full size refrigerator. Bedrooms are also very spacious with good storage and closet space. Bathroom features classic tile work and stall shower. Shared central courtyard patio and shared laundry room. Water, trash and gardener included in rent. STEPS to world class dining and shopping! THE IDEAL LOCATION TO ENJOY ALL THAT LAGUNA BEACH HAS TO OFFER!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Cypress Drive have any available units?
291 Cypress Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 291 Cypress Drive have?
Some of 291 Cypress Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 Cypress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
291 Cypress Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Cypress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 291 Cypress Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 291 Cypress Drive offer parking?
No, 291 Cypress Drive does not offer parking.
Does 291 Cypress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 291 Cypress Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Cypress Drive have a pool?
No, 291 Cypress Drive does not have a pool.
Does 291 Cypress Drive have accessible units?
No, 291 Cypress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Cypress Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 291 Cypress Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 291 Cypress Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 291 Cypress Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
