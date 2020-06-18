2900 Terry Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A SPECTACULAR CONTEMPORARY LUXURY HOME with PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS! An award-winning architectural design by TAG Front Architects, this modern 2 BEDROOM + OFFICE home with TWO CAR GARAGE offer's the finest in coastal living including AIR CONDITIONING! Located moments from some of Laguna's most fantastic beaches such as "Victoria Beach" and the 5-Star Montage Resort. The open concept floor plan begins with the kitchen facing the dining area and flows into the living room capturing the Pacific Ocean. An attached Ocean view deck off the living room extends the living space outward from floor-to-ceiling glass sliders. Gourmet designer kitchen completely remodeled with stainless appliances including dishwasher and a breakfast bar open to spacious living room. Gorgeous combination of textures and upgrades include wood flooring throughout, recessed lighting, modern TRIPLE-paned windows & interior doors. Master bedroom has incredible ocean view with luxurious adjoining master bath. Both master and secondary hallway baths feature all tile, frame-less glass shower doors and floating vanities. Spacious secondary bedroom with private patio. TWO CAR garage with bonus room or office. Laundry in home including washer & dryer. Garage storage. Close proximity to the VILLAGE & SOUTH Laguna's many beaches and coves, as well as restaurants, galleries, trolley stop, shops, and more! The best modern ocean view luxury home to enjoy SoCal's coastal living! Please call Dusty 949-296-5906 for details.