2900 Terry Road
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:08 PM

2900 Terry Road

2900 Terry Road · No Longer Available
Location

2900 Terry Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Upper Victoria Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A SPECTACULAR CONTEMPORARY LUXURY HOME with PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS! An award-winning architectural design by TAG Front Architects, this modern 2 BEDROOM + OFFICE home with TWO CAR GARAGE offer's the finest in coastal living including AIR CONDITIONING! Located moments from some of Laguna's most fantastic beaches such as "Victoria Beach" and the 5-Star Montage Resort. The open concept floor plan begins with the kitchen facing the dining area and flows into the living room capturing the Pacific Ocean. An attached Ocean view deck off the living room extends the living space outward from floor-to-ceiling glass sliders. Gourmet designer kitchen completely remodeled with stainless appliances including dishwasher and a breakfast bar open to spacious living room. Gorgeous combination of textures and upgrades include wood flooring throughout, recessed lighting, modern TRIPLE-paned windows & interior doors. Master bedroom has incredible ocean view with luxurious adjoining master bath. Both master and secondary hallway baths feature all tile, frame-less glass shower doors and floating vanities. Spacious secondary bedroom with private patio. TWO CAR garage with bonus room or office. Laundry in home including washer & dryer. Garage storage. Close proximity to the VILLAGE & SOUTH Laguna's many beaches and coves, as well as restaurants, galleries, trolley stop, shops, and more! The best modern ocean view luxury home to enjoy SoCal's coastal living! Please call Dusty 949-296-5906 for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Terry Road have any available units?
2900 Terry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2900 Terry Road have?
Some of 2900 Terry Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Terry Road currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Terry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Terry Road pet-friendly?
No, 2900 Terry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2900 Terry Road offer parking?
Yes, 2900 Terry Road offers parking.
Does 2900 Terry Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 Terry Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Terry Road have a pool?
No, 2900 Terry Road does not have a pool.
Does 2900 Terry Road have accessible units?
No, 2900 Terry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Terry Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 Terry Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2900 Terry Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2900 Terry Road has units with air conditioning.

