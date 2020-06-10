All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2753 Solana Way

2753 Solana Way · No Longer Available
Location

2753 Solana Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Upper Victoria Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Horst Noppenberger at his Best! Highly Upgraded Newer Home w/Heated Pool & Spa Home in Upper Victoria Beach, with Direct Access under to Beach, and just a short walk from Fantastic Restaurants such as Dizz's As Is, Tabu, Starfish, etc. Spacious layout with private separation and wonderful details throughout this home. Enjoy White Water Ocean Views and the Hills of Laguna Beach throughout the Master Retreat, Upper Living, Kitchen and Outdoor Decks with BBQ. Heated Salt Water Pool and Spa is a special pleasure right off the Master Bedroom. Beautiful stone and marble Gas Fireplaces in Master and Upper Living. Gorgeous European Oak wood floors throughout,Polished Glossy Marmorino Wall Finishes, Custom Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Range, Scene Lighting Inside and Out, and Fully Wired Security System, and Inside Laundry. You can't find a better well built home this close to the beach with promising walk ability and space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2753 Solana Way have any available units?
2753 Solana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2753 Solana Way have?
Some of 2753 Solana Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2753 Solana Way currently offering any rent specials?
2753 Solana Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2753 Solana Way pet-friendly?
No, 2753 Solana Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2753 Solana Way offer parking?
No, 2753 Solana Way does not offer parking.
Does 2753 Solana Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2753 Solana Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2753 Solana Way have a pool?
Yes, 2753 Solana Way has a pool.
Does 2753 Solana Way have accessible units?
No, 2753 Solana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2753 Solana Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2753 Solana Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2753 Solana Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2753 Solana Way does not have units with air conditioning.
