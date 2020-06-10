2753 Solana Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Horst Noppenberger at his Best! Highly Upgraded Newer Home w/Heated Pool & Spa Home in Upper Victoria Beach, with Direct Access under to Beach, and just a short walk from Fantastic Restaurants such as Dizz's As Is, Tabu, Starfish, etc. Spacious layout with private separation and wonderful details throughout this home. Enjoy White Water Ocean Views and the Hills of Laguna Beach throughout the Master Retreat, Upper Living, Kitchen and Outdoor Decks with BBQ. Heated Salt Water Pool and Spa is a special pleasure right off the Master Bedroom. Beautiful stone and marble Gas Fireplaces in Master and Upper Living. Gorgeous European Oak wood floors throughout,Polished Glossy Marmorino Wall Finishes, Custom Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Range, Scene Lighting Inside and Out, and Fully Wired Security System, and Inside Laundry. You can't find a better well built home this close to the beach with promising walk ability and space.