2740 Highland Way

A rare opportunity to live in a home with a spectacular ocean view and easily walk to Victoria Beach! The home is just a short walk to the beach, Trolley stops, The Montage Resort, and a variety of shops and restaurants! The home features amazing views of Victoria Beach, Treasure Island, and Catalina Island. The home has been recently upgraded with new flooring throughout and new paint. The Upper level includes a gourmet kitchen with brand new Granite counter tops and back splash, leading to an open dining area, living space, and front deck with an expansive white water and Catalina Island views. The Upper Level also includes 2 bedrooms and backyard which is perfect for entertaining! The lower level offers a second master suite, office space, storage, and cozy sitting area which leads out to an enclosed outdoor ocean view brick patio. Parking for up to 3 vehicles, 1 in the garage and 2 in the driveway. Highland Way is situated in a perfect location between walking to the beach and obtaining privacy with the best views all in one amazing home! Live the Laguna Beach life in this great rental!