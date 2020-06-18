All apartments in Laguna Beach
2740 Highland Way

2740 Highland Way · (949) 388-3685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2740 Highland Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Upper Victoria Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1867 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A rare opportunity to live in a home with a spectacular ocean view and easily walk to Victoria Beach! The home is just a short walk to the beach, Trolley stops, The Montage Resort, and a variety of shops and restaurants! The home features amazing views of Victoria Beach, Treasure Island, and Catalina Island. The home has been recently upgraded with new flooring throughout and new paint. The Upper level includes a gourmet kitchen with brand new Granite counter tops and back splash, leading to an open dining area, living space, and front deck with an expansive white water and Catalina Island views. The Upper Level also includes 2 bedrooms and backyard which is perfect for entertaining! The lower level offers a second master suite, office space, storage, and cozy sitting area which leads out to an enclosed outdoor ocean view brick patio. Parking for up to 3 vehicles, 1 in the garage and 2 in the driveway. Highland Way is situated in a perfect location between walking to the beach and obtaining privacy with the best views all in one amazing home! Live the Laguna Beach life in this great rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2740 Highland Way have any available units?
2740 Highland Way has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2740 Highland Way have?
Some of 2740 Highland Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2740 Highland Way currently offering any rent specials?
2740 Highland Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 Highland Way pet-friendly?
No, 2740 Highland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2740 Highland Way offer parking?
Yes, 2740 Highland Way does offer parking.
Does 2740 Highland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2740 Highland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 Highland Way have a pool?
No, 2740 Highland Way does not have a pool.
Does 2740 Highland Way have accessible units?
No, 2740 Highland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 Highland Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2740 Highland Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2740 Highland Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2740 Highland Way does not have units with air conditioning.
