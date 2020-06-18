All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
2731 Solana Way
Last updated May 21 2019 at 3:54 AM

2731 Solana Way

2731 Solana Way · No Longer Available
Location

2731 Solana Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Upper Victoria Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Woods Cove/Upper Victoria Beach area. Come relax in style at this beautiful, beach chic studio. Sweeping Pacific Ocean views and soothing ocean waves set the tone for relaxation and renewal while ocean breezes flow through the home. This studio is located at the south side of downtown Laguna Beach's highly sought-after Victoria Beach. Accommodates guests and provides all the comforts of home, plus a stunning view. Assigned parking space. Short distance to restaurants, across the street from Victoria Beach, partake in the countless activities Laguna Beach has to offer or just hang out at home. This house offers upscale granite counters, wall to wall windows to maximize your view and a fabulous outside patio. From the alluring coastal views to the elegant decor, this home is an extra special beach retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2731 Solana Way have any available units?
2731 Solana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2731 Solana Way have?
Some of 2731 Solana Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2731 Solana Way currently offering any rent specials?
2731 Solana Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2731 Solana Way pet-friendly?
No, 2731 Solana Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2731 Solana Way offer parking?
Yes, 2731 Solana Way offers parking.
Does 2731 Solana Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2731 Solana Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2731 Solana Way have a pool?
No, 2731 Solana Way does not have a pool.
Does 2731 Solana Way have accessible units?
No, 2731 Solana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2731 Solana Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2731 Solana Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2731 Solana Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2731 Solana Way does not have units with air conditioning.
