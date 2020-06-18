2731 Solana Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Woods Cove/Upper Victoria Beach area. Come relax in style at this beautiful, beach chic studio. Sweeping Pacific Ocean views and soothing ocean waves set the tone for relaxation and renewal while ocean breezes flow through the home. This studio is located at the south side of downtown Laguna Beach's highly sought-after Victoria Beach. Accommodates guests and provides all the comforts of home, plus a stunning view. Assigned parking space. Short distance to restaurants, across the street from Victoria Beach, partake in the countless activities Laguna Beach has to offer or just hang out at home. This house offers upscale granite counters, wall to wall windows to maximize your view and a fabulous outside patio. From the alluring coastal views to the elegant decor, this home is an extra special beach retreat.