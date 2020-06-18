272 Beverly (upper) Street

Amenities

Enjoy ocean views from every room in this light and bright, classic and well maintained North Laguna upper unit. New windows, hardwood floors and high beamed ceilings run throughout the entire space. New cupboards, classic tiled counter tops? ??and? stainless steel appliances complete the open style kitchen. There are two bedrooms and one full bathroom to finish off this adorable beach bungalow.? To top it off?,? it also comes with a private and rare one car garage. Only a couple of blocks to some of the best beaches and coves North Laguna has to offer and just minutes from downtown Laguna's? famous? restaurants, galleries?,? boutiques and summer festivals!