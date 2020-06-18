All apartments in Laguna Beach
272 Beverly (upper) Street
272 Beverly (upper) Street

272 Beverly Street · No Longer Available
Location

272 Beverly Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy ocean views from every room in this light and bright, classic and well maintained North Laguna upper unit. New windows, hardwood floors and high beamed ceilings run throughout the entire space. New cupboards, classic tiled counter tops? ??and? stainless steel appliances complete the open style kitchen. There are two bedrooms and one full bathroom to finish off this adorable beach bungalow.? To top it off?,? it also comes with a private and rare one car garage. Only a couple of blocks to some of the best beaches and coves North Laguna has to offer and just minutes from downtown Laguna's? famous? restaurants, galleries?,? boutiques and summer festivals!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 Beverly (upper) Street have any available units?
272 Beverly (upper) Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 272 Beverly (upper) Street currently offering any rent specials?
272 Beverly (upper) Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 Beverly (upper) Street pet-friendly?
No, 272 Beverly (upper) Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 272 Beverly (upper) Street offer parking?
Yes, 272 Beverly (upper) Street offers parking.
Does 272 Beverly (upper) Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 272 Beverly (upper) Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 Beverly (upper) Street have a pool?
No, 272 Beverly (upper) Street does not have a pool.
Does 272 Beverly (upper) Street have accessible units?
No, 272 Beverly (upper) Street does not have accessible units.
Does 272 Beverly (upper) Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 272 Beverly (upper) Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 272 Beverly (upper) Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 272 Beverly (upper) Street does not have units with air conditioning.
