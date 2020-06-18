All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 268 Pearl Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
268 Pearl Street
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

268 Pearl Street

268 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

268 Pearl Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly remodeled, this is the upper floor of a duplex in the Woods Cove neighborhood- 1 block to Pearl Street beach. Amazing ocean views, large private front deck, large master bedroom deck in back. Hardwood floors, quartz stone countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, designer lighting. Sliding door panels slide to open to enjoy the indoor outdoor living space. A bar counter adds seating to this high end unique open space. Bathroom has a farm style porcelain sink, mosaic tile details. Laundry is located in the laundry room downstairs. Parking in front driveway and single car garage. A large backyard space is also included with this unit. Electricity, gas, water, trash, and gardener are included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Pearl Street have any available units?
268 Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 268 Pearl Street have?
Some of 268 Pearl Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
268 Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
No, 268 Pearl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 268 Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 268 Pearl Street offers parking.
Does 268 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 268 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 268 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 268 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 268 Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 268 Pearl Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 Pearl Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College