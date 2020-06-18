268 Pearl Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Newly remodeled, this is the upper floor of a duplex in the Woods Cove neighborhood- 1 block to Pearl Street beach. Amazing ocean views, large private front deck, large master bedroom deck in back. Hardwood floors, quartz stone countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, designer lighting. Sliding door panels slide to open to enjoy the indoor outdoor living space. A bar counter adds seating to this high end unique open space. Bathroom has a farm style porcelain sink, mosaic tile details. Laundry is located in the laundry room downstairs. Parking in front driveway and single car garage. A large backyard space is also included with this unit. Electricity, gas, water, trash, and gardener are included in rent.