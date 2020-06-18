260 Pearl Street

Amenities

Gorgeous cottage in the heart of Woods Cove! This fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a separate back house, perfect for a home office or son/daughter home from college, features high ceilings, brand new wood floors, and quintessential Laguna Beach charm. The brand new kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, soft-close cabinetry & a spacious breakfast nook for all of your dining needs. The spacious master bedroom has an en suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and ocean view.

The back unit comes with a full kitchen, closet and bathroom, large back deck, and its own private entrance.



One block from the beach and ocean views, it is the perfect beach cottage.