Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
260 Pearl Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:39 PM

260 Pearl Street

260 Pearl Street · (949) 525-5493
Location

260 Pearl Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous cottage in the heart of Woods Cove! This fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a separate back house, perfect for a home office or son/daughter home from college, features high ceilings, brand new wood floors, and quintessential Laguna Beach charm. The brand new kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, soft-close cabinetry & a spacious breakfast nook for all of your dining needs. The spacious master bedroom has an en suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and ocean view.
The back unit comes with a full kitchen, closet and bathroom, large back deck, and its own private entrance.

One block from the beach and ocean views, it is the perfect beach cottage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Pearl Street have any available units?
260 Pearl Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 260 Pearl Street have?
Some of 260 Pearl Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
260 Pearl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
No, 260 Pearl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 260 Pearl Street offer parking?
No, 260 Pearl Street does not offer parking.
Does 260 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 260 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 260 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 260 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Pearl Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Pearl Street does not have units with air conditioning.
