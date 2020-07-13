All apartments in Laguna Beach
2565 Kilo Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2565 Kilo Way

2565 Kilo Way · No Longer Available
Location

2565 Kilo Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Alta Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Panoramic ocean views from all the main rooms of this charming, wood & glass home, located in the Alta Vista area of Laguna Beach. The kitchen and living room have high ceilings with a large skylight letting natural light into the kitchen. Living and dining rooms open to a large deck and both bedrooms also have decks. The entry level has all the living space and 1/2 bath. The lower level has the two bedrooms, each has an ensuite bath. The master has a jetted tub, dual sinks and a large walk-in shower with dual shower heads and controls. There is a 2 car garage. And the home has AC! Located on a cul-de-sac street, there is plenty of off street parking. Victoria Beach is the closest beach with its lovely cove and iconic tower.Call Madelaine for a showing, 970 729-2889.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2565 Kilo Way have any available units?
2565 Kilo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 2565 Kilo Way currently offering any rent specials?
2565 Kilo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2565 Kilo Way pet-friendly?
No, 2565 Kilo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2565 Kilo Way offer parking?
Yes, 2565 Kilo Way offers parking.
Does 2565 Kilo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2565 Kilo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2565 Kilo Way have a pool?
No, 2565 Kilo Way does not have a pool.
Does 2565 Kilo Way have accessible units?
No, 2565 Kilo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2565 Kilo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2565 Kilo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2565 Kilo Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2565 Kilo Way has units with air conditioning.
