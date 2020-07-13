2565 Kilo Way

Amenities

Panoramic ocean views from all the main rooms of this charming, wood & glass home, located in the Alta Vista area of Laguna Beach. The kitchen and living room have high ceilings with a large skylight letting natural light into the kitchen. Living and dining rooms open to a large deck and both bedrooms also have decks. The entry level has all the living space and 1/2 bath. The lower level has the two bedrooms, each has an ensuite bath. The master has a jetted tub, dual sinks and a large walk-in shower with dual shower heads and controls. There is a 2 car garage. And the home has AC! Located on a cul-de-sac street, there is plenty of off street parking. Victoria Beach is the closest beach with its lovely cove and iconic tower.Call Madelaine for a showing, 970 729-2889.