255 Center Street

Two homes on this spectacular beach compound. Both or main house can be leased. This surfy, laid back, open concept home features charming outdoor living spaces as well as open air, indoor living. State of the art appliances and bathrooms as well as gorgeous details throughout. Walking distance to downtown Laguna Beach. The infamous Laguna Beach Greeter, Eiler Larsen, lived in the upstairs loft years ago. Come check out this one of a kind, compound-style property for rent that can't be replicated!