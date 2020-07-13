240 Oak Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 The Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large studio in the heart of Laguna Village. Full kitchen with granite countertops, laminate flooring, full bath with tub, community laundry and street parking only. Walk to shops, restaurants and the beach!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
