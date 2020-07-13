All apartments in Laguna Beach
240 OAK Street

240 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

240 Oak Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

granite counters
refrigerator
Large studio in the heart of Laguna Village. Full kitchen with granite countertops, laminate flooring, full bath with tub, community laundry and street parking only. Walk to shops, restaurants and the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 OAK Street have any available units?
240 OAK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 240 OAK Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 OAK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 OAK Street pet-friendly?
No, 240 OAK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 240 OAK Street offer parking?
No, 240 OAK Street does not offer parking.
Does 240 OAK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 OAK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 OAK Street have a pool?
No, 240 OAK Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 OAK Street have accessible units?
No, 240 OAK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 OAK Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 OAK Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 OAK Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 OAK Street does not have units with air conditioning.
