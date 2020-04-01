240 JASMINE Street

Amenities

North Laguna Beach Hidden Gem! This Spectacular Beach Villa was completely remodeled and fully furnished in September 2012. This Newer Upper Beach Villa (2nd Floor) offers spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with a large deck and 1 car parking. The Villa Offers Gourmet Kitchen with Kitchen Aid Stainless Stainless Steel appliances, Marble Shower and custom Natural Stone and exotic Acacia Wood Floor. Plenty of Natural Lighting and Custom Lighting make unit show light, bright and welcoming. Villa is furnished with sofa, Brand New 51 inch and 32 inch Samsung flat screen and blue ray DVD players for your entertainment and pleasure. Attention to details and custom work throughout the property is very eminent as soon as you enter this fabulous Villa by the Sea. This Villa Offers Quiet Beach Setting with lots of privacy and comes with Laundry. Ideally located in the much sought after North Laguna Beach area, the home is within walking distance of world class beaches and the historic Heisler Park. Monthly Rental amount as follows: October-May $3,395/ month; June-$4,600; July-August $4,995/ month; September $3,395. All rents do not include utilities.