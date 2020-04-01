All apartments in Laguna Beach
240 JASMINE Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

240 JASMINE Street

240 Jasmine Street · (949) 276-7325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 Jasmine Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
North Laguna Beach Hidden Gem! This Spectacular Beach Villa was completely remodeled and fully furnished in September 2012. This Newer Upper Beach Villa (2nd Floor) offers spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with a large deck and 1 car parking. The Villa Offers Gourmet Kitchen with Kitchen Aid Stainless Stainless Steel appliances, Marble Shower and custom Natural Stone and exotic Acacia Wood Floor. Plenty of Natural Lighting and Custom Lighting make unit show light, bright and welcoming. Villa is furnished with sofa, Brand New 51 inch and 32 inch Samsung flat screen and blue ray DVD players for your entertainment and pleasure. Attention to details and custom work throughout the property is very eminent as soon as you enter this fabulous Villa by the Sea. This Villa Offers Quiet Beach Setting with lots of privacy and comes with Laundry. Ideally located in the much sought after North Laguna Beach area, the home is within walking distance of world class beaches and the historic Heisler Park. Monthly Rental amount as follows: October-May $3,395/ month; June-$4,600; July-August $4,995/ month; September $3,395. All rents do not include utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 JASMINE Street have any available units?
240 JASMINE Street has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 240 JASMINE Street have?
Some of 240 JASMINE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 JASMINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 JASMINE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 JASMINE Street pet-friendly?
No, 240 JASMINE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 240 JASMINE Street offer parking?
Yes, 240 JASMINE Street does offer parking.
Does 240 JASMINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 JASMINE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 JASMINE Street have a pool?
No, 240 JASMINE Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 JASMINE Street have accessible units?
No, 240 JASMINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 JASMINE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 JASMINE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 JASMINE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 JASMINE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
