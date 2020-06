Amenities

Hear the waves crash and enjoy nearly unobstructed ocean views including sand from this vintage condominium unit located in North Laguna Beach. This second floor unit offers an ocean view balcony and can be accessed by an elevator. Beautiful wood floors under carpet in living room and bedrooms but association does like you to use rugs on top for noise. Never worry about parking as you have a private garage. Perfect location to enjoy the best that Laguna Beach has to offer- leave your car at home and walk to world famous beaches, stroll the shops, restaurants and renowned art galleries and festivals. Fantastic opportunity to make this unit your own- or enjoy as is with the fresh paint and new carpet/flooring, perfect for a weekend hideaway retreat.