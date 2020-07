Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Dont miss this gorgeous 4bed/3bath home in the well desired coastal city of Laguna Beach! Shopping, Fine Dinning, and the Beach are just minutes away This home features a spacious floor plan with large windows and deck for your amazing views. Granite counter tops and wood flooring throughout the home makes it cozy and luxurious. Solar also come equipped with this Laguna Beach home! Questions Call Mel peyton 949-584-5712