Last updated June 8 2019 at 3:24 AM

222 Nyes Place

222 Nyes Place · No Longer Available
Location

222 Nyes Place, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Upper Victoria Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Fully Furnished Ocean View lower apartment located just steps from the sand at beautiful Victoria Beach!! This beach-close rental features beautiful granite and stainless kitchenette with dishwasher and full size refrigerator. Ocean view patio for outdoor dining. Living room features cozy and inviting fireplace and flat screen TV. Bedroom has queen bed, plenty of storage, and adjoining bath with stone and glass shower. One off-street parking space. Includes all utilities including cable and wifi. Very special. Walk to beach, shopping, restaurants, park, tennis and golf, and the Montage Resort & Spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Nyes Place have any available units?
222 Nyes Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 222 Nyes Place have?
Some of 222 Nyes Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Nyes Place currently offering any rent specials?
222 Nyes Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Nyes Place pet-friendly?
No, 222 Nyes Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 222 Nyes Place offer parking?
Yes, 222 Nyes Place offers parking.
Does 222 Nyes Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Nyes Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Nyes Place have a pool?
No, 222 Nyes Place does not have a pool.
Does 222 Nyes Place have accessible units?
No, 222 Nyes Place does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Nyes Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Nyes Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Nyes Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Nyes Place does not have units with air conditioning.
