2210 Crestview Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

2210 Crestview Drive

2210 Crestview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Crestview Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Upper Diamond

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Turn-key furnished Mediterranean-style Villa with panoramic Coastline, Catalina & Village views. Long or short term rentals. Luxurious remodeled Villa has 3 large bedroom suites plus bonus room & office overlooking Woods Cove. Featuring High-beamed ceilings, spacious living areas, expansive decks on both levels with sweeping ocean vistas to enjoy breathtaking Catalina Island sunsets. Hardwood floors, 3 fireplaces and open floor-plan offers comfort & style along with complete privacy. Huge Living room with fireplace has a wall of windows to panoramic ocean views framed by Eucalyptus & Palm Trees. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters & high-end appliances opens to a large dining room with seating for eight. Master Retreat with Fireplace and french doors opens to a coastline view deck. Secondary en-suite bedroom opens to a lovely courtyard with lush landscaping, fountains & pathways to further enjoy the view. Lower level has large office with fireplace and inspiring views, perfect for working while on holiday. 3rd en-suite bdrm has ocean views and a queen sized bed. Estate is situated on a double lot with patios, gardens and courtyards that are evocative of Mediterranean estates in the French Riviera, complete with jaw-dropping panoramas & cool ocean breezes. Ample parking with attached two-car garage and 3 driveway spaces. Just a short stroll or drive down the hill to Woods Cove Beach, restaurants & shopping. Contact Cynthia Ayers at LagunaCoastRealEstate.com or #949-494-0490.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Crestview Drive have any available units?
2210 Crestview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2210 Crestview Drive have?
Some of 2210 Crestview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Crestview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Crestview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Crestview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Crestview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2210 Crestview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Crestview Drive offers parking.
Does 2210 Crestview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Crestview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Crestview Drive have a pool?
No, 2210 Crestview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Crestview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2210 Crestview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Crestview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Crestview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Crestview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Crestview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
