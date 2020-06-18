2210 Crestview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Turn-key furnished Mediterranean-style Villa with panoramic Coastline, Catalina & Village views. Long or short term rentals. Luxurious remodeled Villa has 3 large bedroom suites plus bonus room & office overlooking Woods Cove. Featuring High-beamed ceilings, spacious living areas, expansive decks on both levels with sweeping ocean vistas to enjoy breathtaking Catalina Island sunsets. Hardwood floors, 3 fireplaces and open floor-plan offers comfort & style along with complete privacy. Huge Living room with fireplace has a wall of windows to panoramic ocean views framed by Eucalyptus & Palm Trees. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters & high-end appliances opens to a large dining room with seating for eight. Master Retreat with Fireplace and french doors opens to a coastline view deck. Secondary en-suite bedroom opens to a lovely courtyard with lush landscaping, fountains & pathways to further enjoy the view. Lower level has large office with fireplace and inspiring views, perfect for working while on holiday. 3rd en-suite bdrm has ocean views and a queen sized bed. Estate is situated on a double lot with patios, gardens and courtyards that are evocative of Mediterranean estates in the French Riviera, complete with jaw-dropping panoramas & cool ocean breezes. Ample parking with attached two-car garage and 3 driveway spaces. Just a short stroll or drive down the hill to Woods Cove Beach, restaurants & shopping. Contact Cynthia Ayers at LagunaCoastRealEstate.com or #949-494-0490.