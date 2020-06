Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Totally remodeled beautiful cottage, open kitchen, granite counter tops, wood flooring, beautiful ocean views. Street level entry , no steps, comfortable floor plan. very large private back yard. Enjoy an easy walk to art galleries, restaurants, coffee shops and shopping at the Boat canyon shopping center. Cross the PCH and you would be on the Heisler Park and beautiful North Laguna Beachs and Coves.