22 Vista Del Sol
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:55 AM

22 Vista Del Sol

22 Vista Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

22 Vista Del Sol, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Three Arch Bay

Amenities

Stunning 180 White Water Ocean View Home. One of the best views in Three Arch Bay. Looking from Three Arch to Dana Point you can enjoy watching the waves break at Salt creek from nearly every room in the house. If you want a view this is the home for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Vista Del Sol have any available units?
22 Vista Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 22 Vista Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
22 Vista Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Vista Del Sol pet-friendly?
No, 22 Vista Del Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 22 Vista Del Sol offer parking?
No, 22 Vista Del Sol does not offer parking.
Does 22 Vista Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Vista Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Vista Del Sol have a pool?
No, 22 Vista Del Sol does not have a pool.
Does 22 Vista Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 22 Vista Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Vista Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Vista Del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Vista Del Sol have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Vista Del Sol does not have units with air conditioning.
