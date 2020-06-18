All apartments in Laguna Beach
21681 Wesley
21681 Wesley

21681 Wesley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21681 Wesley Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Ocean Vista

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
pool
tennis court
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
OCEAN VIEW Front Facing Condominium. Ground level with no steps from rear of unit. Clean Mid- Century remodel with retro interior fixtures, new windows and custom wine rack with accent lighting. Ocean views from Living, front bedroom and bath. One carport and storage is close to the unit. Hear the crashing surf!! This ocean view complex has resort style panoramic unobstructed ocean view pool area complete with cabana complete with baths & showers. Pool is heated all season long. One block to the beach, Treasure Island, Aliso Beach and Montage Resort, Shopping, restaurants and tennis. The Ranch 9-hole golf course and inn and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21681 Wesley have any available units?
21681 Wesley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21681 Wesley have?
Some of 21681 Wesley's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21681 Wesley currently offering any rent specials?
21681 Wesley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21681 Wesley pet-friendly?
No, 21681 Wesley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 21681 Wesley offer parking?
Yes, 21681 Wesley offers parking.
Does 21681 Wesley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21681 Wesley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21681 Wesley have a pool?
Yes, 21681 Wesley has a pool.
Does 21681 Wesley have accessible units?
No, 21681 Wesley does not have accessible units.
Does 21681 Wesley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21681 Wesley has units with dishwashers.
Does 21681 Wesley have units with air conditioning?
No, 21681 Wesley does not have units with air conditioning.
