21681 Wesley

OCEAN VIEW Front Facing Condominium. Ground level with no steps from rear of unit. Clean Mid- Century remodel with retro interior fixtures, new windows and custom wine rack with accent lighting. Ocean views from Living, front bedroom and bath. One carport and storage is close to the unit. Hear the crashing surf!! This ocean view complex has resort style panoramic unobstructed ocean view pool area complete with cabana complete with baths & showers. Pool is heated all season long. One block to the beach, Treasure Island, Aliso Beach and Montage Resort, Shopping, restaurants and tennis. The Ranch 9-hole golf course and inn and parks.