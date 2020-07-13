21427 Ocean Drive

Amenities

Modern Corporate Beach Condo Right in the Heart of Manhattan Beach



If you enjoy having a place as your oasis while you work far from home, this Manhattan Beach furnished condo is the perfect choice for your corporate travels. Rather than living out of a suitcase in a hotel room for a month or more, you can spread out and enjoy all Manhattan Beach has to offer when you arent spending time at the office. The condo offers gorgeous ocean views and is close to many shopping and dining destinations.



When it comes time to head into work, this beachfront Los Angeles corporate housing option is only about a 10-minute drive from LAX. If you happen to work at Chevron, you can ditch the car and walk to work each morning. Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Space, Airborne Systems, and the Los Angeles Air Force Base can all be reached in less than 15 minutes. Commuting into the center of Los Angeles will take less than an hour. Company Films, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, and Silo Films are also within easy access of this condo.



This fully furnished and CHBO complete home has two bedrooms and one bathroom spread out over 1,100 square feet of space. Not only that, but the space is pet-friendly, so you dont have to leave a family member back at home. The kitchen offers modern appliances and granite countertops, perfect for entertaining friends or coworkers. There is a table with room for six, which can also be used as a work table if you enjoy doing your work from home. Each of the bedrooms in this Manhattan Beach furnished condo has a queen size bed, making it an excellent option for two corporate travelers to share.



The Los Angeles corporate housing option is a few steps from the Strand, which is a pedestrian walkway that is over two miles long. Its also right next to the sand of the beach and the Marvin-Braude Bike Trail which goes all the way up to Santa Monica and down to Palos Verdes. Whether you enjoy swimming, volleyball, skateboarding, biking, or surfing, you will find it nearb