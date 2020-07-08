2049 OCEAN Way

Amenities

Oceanfront Luxury Rental! Fully furnished Hi-Tech modern 'beauty' comprising 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, media room, home office. Designed by Helena Arachuete of distinguished John Lautner Architects, Los Angeles this stunning home offers dramatic views of the spectacular white sandy beaches of Lover's Cove and Wood's Cove, Catalina Island and the distinctive outcroppings of the Laguna Coastline. Seamless glass railings line outdoor patios and decks. Gourmet 'chef' kitchen with Meile, Sub-Zero and Viking appliances; rosewood cabinetry. Media room with a high-resolution projection system for intimate gatherings/screening. Exceptional features also include motorized retractable 'mecho-shades'; master suite with 'spa' tub, steam shower and Vola fixtures. Elevator services all floors; elaborate security system with closed-circuit video monitoring. Turn-key! Walk to local galleries and restaurants just steps away while enjoying the renowned lifestyle and ambiance of Laguna Beach! Inquire with Cynthia Ayers at #949-494-0490 or view more photos and details at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com