All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 2049 OCEAN Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
2049 OCEAN Way
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM

2049 OCEAN Way

2049 Ocean Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2049 Ocean Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Oceanfront Luxury Rental! Fully furnished Hi-Tech modern 'beauty' comprising 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, media room, home office. Designed by Helena Arachuete of distinguished John Lautner Architects, Los Angeles this stunning home offers dramatic views of the spectacular white sandy beaches of Lover's Cove and Wood's Cove, Catalina Island and the distinctive outcroppings of the Laguna Coastline. Seamless glass railings line outdoor patios and decks. Gourmet 'chef' kitchen with Meile, Sub-Zero and Viking appliances; rosewood cabinetry. Media room with a high-resolution projection system for intimate gatherings/screening. Exceptional features also include motorized retractable 'mecho-shades'; master suite with 'spa' tub, steam shower and Vola fixtures. Elevator services all floors; elaborate security system with closed-circuit video monitoring. Turn-key! Walk to local galleries and restaurants just steps away while enjoying the renowned lifestyle and ambiance of Laguna Beach! Inquire with Cynthia Ayers at #949-494-0490 or view more photos and details at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2049 OCEAN Way have any available units?
2049 OCEAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2049 OCEAN Way have?
Some of 2049 OCEAN Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2049 OCEAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
2049 OCEAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 OCEAN Way pet-friendly?
No, 2049 OCEAN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2049 OCEAN Way offer parking?
Yes, 2049 OCEAN Way offers parking.
Does 2049 OCEAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2049 OCEAN Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 OCEAN Way have a pool?
No, 2049 OCEAN Way does not have a pool.
Does 2049 OCEAN Way have accessible units?
Yes, 2049 OCEAN Way has accessible units.
Does 2049 OCEAN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2049 OCEAN Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2049 OCEAN Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2049 OCEAN Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with ParkingLaguna Beach Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College