2040 Catalina

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available after 3/28/18. Impeccably cared for 2 Bd / 1 Bath, 831sf Laguna Beach Cottage is small but has it all! Architectural detail in every nook and cranny of the exterior. Go thru white picket fence gate, garden patio. Enter red Dutch door with custom glass inset to find original wood floors, decorative brick fireplace, open ceiling with ceiling fan in living room and a Bay window with ocean and sunset view. Dining area accentuated with built-in wood shelf. Upscale custom designed kitchen compliments the integrity of the home, offering deep green soapstone counter tops, Viking Stove, Subzero frig, farmers sink, large and small tandem dishwashers, and organized cabinets making the most of every space. Intimate breakfast nook. Bedrooms are good sized and have efficient space. Master has skylight, French doors leading to front brick patio area, and walk in closet with organizer and drawers. Stacked Wash/Dry in closet. Includes all appliances. Perfect location up the hill, away from traffic, quiet street, sea breezes, short stroll to surf, sand, shopping, dining, arts, entertainment. Street parking all around. Professionally managed property includes gardening service. Your well behaved pet will be considered. Photos show furniture but home is unfurnished.