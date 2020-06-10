All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 2040 Catalina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
2040 Catalina
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2040 Catalina

2040 Catalina St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2040 Catalina St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available after 3/28/18. Impeccably cared for 2 Bd / 1 Bath, 831sf Laguna Beach Cottage is small but has it all! Architectural detail in every nook and cranny of the exterior. Go thru white picket fence gate, garden patio. Enter red Dutch door with custom glass inset to find original wood floors, decorative brick fireplace, open ceiling with ceiling fan in living room and a Bay window with ocean and sunset view. Dining area accentuated with built-in wood shelf. Upscale custom designed kitchen compliments the integrity of the home, offering deep green soapstone counter tops, Viking Stove, Subzero frig, farmers sink, large and small tandem dishwashers, and organized cabinets making the most of every space. Intimate breakfast nook. Bedrooms are good sized and have efficient space. Master has skylight, French doors leading to front brick patio area, and walk in closet with organizer and drawers. Stacked Wash/Dry in closet. Includes all appliances. Perfect location up the hill, away from traffic, quiet street, sea breezes, short stroll to surf, sand, shopping, dining, arts, entertainment. Street parking all around. Professionally managed property includes gardening service. Your well behaved pet will be considered. Photos show furniture but home is unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 Catalina have any available units?
2040 Catalina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2040 Catalina have?
Some of 2040 Catalina's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
2040 Catalina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 Catalina pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 Catalina is pet friendly.
Does 2040 Catalina offer parking?
No, 2040 Catalina does not offer parking.
Does 2040 Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 Catalina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 Catalina have a pool?
No, 2040 Catalina does not have a pool.
Does 2040 Catalina have accessible units?
No, 2040 Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 Catalina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 Catalina has units with dishwashers.
Does 2040 Catalina have units with air conditioning?
No, 2040 Catalina does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College