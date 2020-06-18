20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road

Amenities
This spectacular Laguna Beach home is nestled in a beautiful treeline along Laguna Canyon and with just a 5-minute drive to the world-renowned Laguna Beach, Art Museums, Galleries, and Restaurants. This single level home has been expanded and remodeled with a new open floor plan using the finest materials and workmanship. A private courtyard with a walled organic garden in front welcomes you to a modern entertaining lifestyle located just across from Laguna Wilderness with plenty of hiking, biking trails. With beautiful large-slab limestone floors that accent the warmth and charm of the home and is complemented by a cozy fireplace. The gourmet kitchen will not disappoint and includes the finest built-in appliances and countertops... Remote operated skylights and window coverings, wireless alarm system with interior and exterior motion sensors, web-enabled pan-tilt cameras and large attic with partial flooring (more space for storage) are among a few features this beauty offers.