20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace alarm system courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system courtyard parking garage

This spectacular Laguna Beach home is nestled in a beautiful treeline along Laguna Canyon and with just a 5-minute drive to the world-renowned Laguna Beach, Art Museums, Galleries, and Restaurants. This single level home has been expanded and remodeled with a new open floor plan using the finest materials and workmanship. A private courtyard with a walled organic garden in front welcomes you to a modern entertaining lifestyle located just across from Laguna Wilderness with plenty of hiking, biking trails. With beautiful large-slab limestone floors that accent the warmth and charm of the home and is complemented by a cozy fireplace. The gourmet kitchen will not disappoint and includes the finest built-in appliances and countertops... Remote operated skylights and window coverings, wireless alarm system with interior and exterior motion sensors, web-enabled pan-tilt cameras and large attic with partial flooring (more space for storage) are among a few features this beauty offers.