Laguna Beach, CA
20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road

20352 Laguna Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

20352 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Laguna Canyon

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
alarm system
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
parking
garage
This spectacular Laguna Beach home is nestled in a beautiful treeline along Laguna Canyon and with just a 5-minute drive to the world-renowned Laguna Beach, Art Museums, Galleries, and Restaurants. This single level home has been expanded and remodeled with a new open floor plan using the finest materials and workmanship. A private courtyard with a walled organic garden in front welcomes you to a modern entertaining lifestyle located just across from Laguna Wilderness with plenty of hiking, biking trails. With beautiful large-slab limestone floors that accent the warmth and charm of the home and is complemented by a cozy fireplace. The gourmet kitchen will not disappoint and includes the finest built-in appliances and countertops... Remote operated skylights and window coverings, wireless alarm system with interior and exterior motion sensors, web-enabled pan-tilt cameras and large attic with partial flooring (more space for storage) are among a few features this beauty offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road have any available units?
20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road have?
Some of 20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road offer parking?
Yes, 20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road offers parking.
Does 20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road have a pool?
No, 20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road does not have a pool.
Does 20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 20352 LAGUNA CANYON Road does not have units with air conditioning.
