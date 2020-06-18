All apartments in Laguna Beach
1902 Ocean Way

Location

1902 Ocean Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2062 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Ocean close this charming historic English cottage style home has views of one of the most picturesque coves in Laguna Beach just across the street. The rare bonus this close to the ocean is the big backyard. Barbecue and enjoy a picnic in your own backyard taking in the cool ocean air with great privacy. Step inside the home to find a casual beach vibe with rooms washed with natural light from large picture windows that feature the ever present ocean, coastline and Catalina Island views. Most dine al fresco on the large covered balcony that is also the perfect place to begin/end your day with a coffee or an evening toast to the glorious sunsets. The kitchen has been tastefully updated and is equipped well for the chef in your family to enjoy meal preparation. There are 3-bedrooms upstairs and 2 down. Cable TV, Internet and Netflix included. When current covid-19 restrictions are removed; The deep sand beach has stair accessed just across the street and offers snorkeling, body surfing and sun bathing on a scenic stretch that locals regard as one of the best locations on the Southern California coast. Casual dining options as well as live music, dancing and evening entertainment nearby. Hopefully soon you will be able to park the car, put away the keys and take full advantage of the "village life" location with many art galleries, shopping options and the ever alluring beach... a perfect vacation spot to call home. Due to covid-19 showings will be done via virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Ocean Way have any available units?
1902 Ocean Way has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1902 Ocean Way have?
Some of 1902 Ocean Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 Ocean Way currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Ocean Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Ocean Way pet-friendly?
No, 1902 Ocean Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1902 Ocean Way offer parking?
Yes, 1902 Ocean Way does offer parking.
Does 1902 Ocean Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Ocean Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Ocean Way have a pool?
No, 1902 Ocean Way does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Ocean Way have accessible units?
No, 1902 Ocean Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Ocean Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1902 Ocean Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 Ocean Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1902 Ocean Way does not have units with air conditioning.
