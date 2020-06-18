1902 Ocean Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Ocean close this charming historic English cottage style home has views of one of the most picturesque coves in Laguna Beach just across the street. The rare bonus this close to the ocean is the big backyard. Barbecue and enjoy a picnic in your own backyard taking in the cool ocean air with great privacy. Step inside the home to find a casual beach vibe with rooms washed with natural light from large picture windows that feature the ever present ocean, coastline and Catalina Island views. Most dine al fresco on the large covered balcony that is also the perfect place to begin/end your day with a coffee or an evening toast to the glorious sunsets. The kitchen has been tastefully updated and is equipped well for the chef in your family to enjoy meal preparation. There are 3-bedrooms upstairs and 2 down. Cable TV, Internet and Netflix included. When current covid-19 restrictions are removed; The deep sand beach has stair accessed just across the street and offers snorkeling, body surfing and sun bathing on a scenic stretch that locals regard as one of the best locations on the Southern California coast. Casual dining options as well as live music, dancing and evening entertainment nearby. Hopefully soon you will be able to park the car, put away the keys and take full advantage of the "village life" location with many art galleries, shopping options and the ever alluring beach... a perfect vacation spot to call home. Due to covid-19 showings will be done via virtual tour.