Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great North Laguna Side by side Duplex in prime location overlooking downtown Laguna Beach. Hardwood floors throughout, galley kitchen with dishwasher, full size refrigerator and gas stove, bath with shower, and stackable laundry inside the unit. Patio outside front door, and one car garage outside back door. Fantastic location within walking distance to Main Beach, restaurants and shopping.