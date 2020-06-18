1847 Rim Rock Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill furnished

Located on the Canyon Rim, enjoy sweeping canyon and ocean views from every room. The entire house is an open floor plan and fully furnished with designer furniture and completely turn key and ready for move in. Flowing open floor plan spans from the bedroom area to the living space and balcony. Sleeping wing has custom walk in closet and laundry, separate private 3/4 bath, private deck. Main center wing features separate guest bath, living room, kitchen, dining and attached large entertaining deck with BBQ. The effortless flow of the living space is an architectural dream. Highlights include high arched ceilings, fireplace, and ultimate privacy. Unit sleeps 2 people.