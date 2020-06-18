All apartments in Laguna Beach
1847 Rim Rock Canyon

1847 Rim Rock Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

1847 Rim Rock Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Located on the Canyon Rim, enjoy sweeping canyon and ocean views from every room. The entire house is an open floor plan and fully furnished with designer furniture and completely turn key and ready for move in. Flowing open floor plan spans from the bedroom area to the living space and balcony. Sleeping wing has custom walk in closet and laundry, separate private 3/4 bath, private deck. Main center wing features separate guest bath, living room, kitchen, dining and attached large entertaining deck with BBQ. The effortless flow of the living space is an architectural dream. Highlights include high arched ceilings, fireplace, and ultimate privacy. Unit sleeps 2 people.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1847 Rim Rock Canyon have any available units?
1847 Rim Rock Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1847 Rim Rock Canyon have?
Some of 1847 Rim Rock Canyon's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1847 Rim Rock Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
1847 Rim Rock Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1847 Rim Rock Canyon pet-friendly?
No, 1847 Rim Rock Canyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1847 Rim Rock Canyon offer parking?
No, 1847 Rim Rock Canyon does not offer parking.
Does 1847 Rim Rock Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1847 Rim Rock Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1847 Rim Rock Canyon have a pool?
No, 1847 Rim Rock Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 1847 Rim Rock Canyon have accessible units?
No, 1847 Rim Rock Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 1847 Rim Rock Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 1847 Rim Rock Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1847 Rim Rock Canyon have units with air conditioning?
No, 1847 Rim Rock Canyon does not have units with air conditioning.
