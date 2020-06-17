179 Mcknight Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous Laguna Beach Condo FULLY FURNISHED! Yearly Lease for the first time!! Fully Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Corner Upstairs Condo, with AC , washer and dryer, furnishings are high end with beautiful attention to detail on upgrades through out the home. Newer triple pane vinyl windows, located on the ocean side of Coast HWY. Complex has been updated, only 12 condo's make up this community, landscaped with common ground sitting area, community BBQ, and upper level patio and sitting area. Walk to Crescent Bay Point Beach & Park, restaurants, art galleries, shops and much more. Enjoy the Ocean Breeze!! Welcome Home!